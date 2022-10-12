Murrumbateman Road at Dam Break Creek will be closed from 4pm on Thursday, October 13.
A Yass Valley Council spokesperson said: "Due to the persistent wet weather that we are experiencing, the condition of the damaged culvert on Murrumbateman Road at Dam Break Creek has worsened."
Council took the decision to close the road to traffic heading to Murrumbateman Field Days at Murrumbateman Recreation Grounds this weekend [Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16].
"There is more wet weather forecast later this week. This culvert may pose a safety risk to commuters and as a result, staff have made the decision to close the road," the spokesperson said.
"All traffic coming from the east is advised to use the Federal Highway or Hume highway to access Murrumbateman via the Barton Highway."
Council will place signs at both ends of Murrumbateman Road.
"We understand that this road closure is incredibly frustrating and inconvenient, but the safety of commuters is our highest priority," the spokesperson said.
"Council has engaged contractors to undertake culvert repairs on Murrumbateman Road. This work is planned to commence from Monday, 24 October 2022, weather permitting."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
