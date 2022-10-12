Goulburn Post
Murrumbateman Road closed to traffic at Dam Break Creek

Sarah Foy
By Sarah Foy
Updated October 12 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 10:19pm
Murrumbateman Road at Dam Break Creek will be closed from 4pm on Thursday, October 13

