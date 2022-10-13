A football player has been sentenced at Goulburn Local Court after starting a fight and slapping a bartender.
Dillon Rewi Rota Browne, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of behaving offensively in a public place and two counts of common assault on Wednesday, October 12.
The court heard Rota Browne was heavily intoxicated just after 1am at the Empire Hotel when he started arguing with someone and fellow patrons stepped in to try and restrain him.
According to police documents Rota Browne pulled his right arm behind his shoulder and forcefully punched one of the patrons with a closed fist.
The victim then returned two punches to Rota Browne's face as he continued to wrestle with the other patrons, who managed to manoeuvre Rota Browne to the rear wall of the main bar.
The documents revealed a bartender then approached Rota Browne and repeatedly asked him to leave, before Rota used an open right hand to slap her in the face.
Police arrested Rota Browne at the intersection of Goldsmith and Auburn Streets after he fled from the Hotel. He admitted to police he had punched and fought other patrons.
Rota Browne's lawyer Sam Rowland said his client accepted full responsibility for his actions on that night.
"With a sober mind he has obviously reflected on his conduct and it has caused him a great deal of embarrassment and regret," Mr Rowland said.
Mr Rowland said letters supplied to the court revealed Rota Browne was a family man with high values and could remain calm in tense situations.
"The conduct that is particularised in this statement of facts is out of character," he said.
Mr Rowland said Rota Browne had been struggling with his mental health and reached out for help shortly before the incident. He urged the magistrate to consider a community corrections order and fine.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie noted the bartender had played no role in whatever led Rota Browne to punch the first victim and was "just doing her job".
"When she comes to work she's not expecting to be hit in the face," she said.
Magistrate Beattie said the letters had described him as a role model but questioned what kind of role model he was after his behaviour on the night of the incident.
The magistrate said since she was dealing with alcohol-fuelled violence in the early hours of the morning, general deterrence was a "huge factor" in sentencing.
She acknowledged Rota Browne had been reaching out for help at the time of the incident and agreed a community corrections order would be appropriate.
Rota Browne was given a nine-month community corrections order and fined $300.
"For nine months you need to be on good behaviour so no more going out drinking in the pub," Magistrate Beattie said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.