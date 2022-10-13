Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn footballer Dillon Rewi Rota Browne sentenced after starting fight

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:04am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dillon Rewi Rota Browne was sentenced at Goulburn Local Court on October 12, 2022. File picture

A football player has been sentenced at Goulburn Local Court after starting a fight and slapping a bartender.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.