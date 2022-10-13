If you've dabbled in trivia nights at the Tatts or the Astor, here's an opportunity to join the world's largest-ever trivia event for a good cause.
Australia's Biggest Quiz is organised by Hepatitis Australia and on Wednesday, October 26, will attempt to beat a Guinness World Record.
CEO of Hepatitis Australia, Carrie Fowlie, said they were hosting the quiz to show the power of disseminating knowledge.
"There will be some great general knowledge questions on the night, and a strong message to ask your GP one more question afterwards, a question which might save your life and help Australia eliminate hepatitis C for good," she said.
"Most people only go to their GP when something is bothering them, not as a preventative measure.
"But if you think you might be at risk, getting tested for hepatitis C and then cured is easy, non-invasive and effective."
Hepatitis C affects the liver and can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious, long-term illness.
About 115,000 people in Australia are currently living with the blood-borne virus and thousands more may be unaware they even have it.
Many people with the virus will have no symptoms, those that do may experience yellow skin or eyes, an upset stomach, fever, dark urine, light-coloured stool, joint pain or feel tired.
The hepatitis C virus is usually spread when someone comes into contact with blood from an infected person and the only way to know if you have hepatitis C is to have a blood test.
The trivia night will be held at the Goulburn Workers Club and starts at 7pm. Everyone across Australia is invited to play, either at one of the 16 live events or online. The event will be hosted by TV's Jan Fran and will feature a few surprise guests.
The World Health Assembly member states have set a target to eliminate hepatitis C this decade (by 2030) and Australia could become the first country in the world to achieve the goal.
The event is funded by the Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care as part of a wider programme of initiatives in Australia's strategy to end viral hepatitis.
You can register to play at https://www.australiasbiggestquiz.org/sign-up.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
