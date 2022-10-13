It's time to dust off your running shoes because the 'Run with the Wind' community fun run is returning.
Hosted by Elite Energy Events in partnership with Goulburn Mulwaree Council, 'Run with the Wind' will take place at the Iberdrola Woodlawn Wind Farm near Tarago on Sunday, October 23.
Offering participants the best of both worlds - an opportunity to run amongst the wind turbines and marvel at the might of the renewable giants, whilst challenging themselves on the running course - the event caters to all running abilities, from walkers to Olympian-grade runners.
With a festival feel and a friendly atmosphere, participants are able to choose from four different distance courses.
They are the 2km, 5km, 10km, and to celebrate after two missed years, a newly added 21km half marathon.
Race director Mark Emerton is excited to be delivering this year's event, a challenging, yet immensely rewarding course and a favourite amongst the running community.
"This is such a unique event," Mr Emerton said.
"The wind turbines are just incredible to experience up close, and the views are phenomenal.
"Our team is very excited to be involved in this iconic run."
The event is expected to attract approximately 900 people to the region including participants, officials and families.
Based on data from past events, around 95 percent of entrants are expected to come from outside the Goulburn Mulwaree region.
To enter the event and to view further information such as course maps and frequently asked questions, visit www.runwiththewind.com.au.
