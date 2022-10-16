The Annual Make-A-Wish Goulburn dinner is always a special night, but the latest one may have topped the lot.
That was because it was the branch's 25th anniversary.
Plenty of people attended the event at the Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday, October 15, including volunteer Joan Gilroy who was there from the very start.
Ms Gilroy said the most rewarding thing about being with the foundation was seeing the smile on the kid's faces when they received their wish.
"We've given out some good wishes throughout the year and it's just special," she said.
Co-organiser Sharon Herden said the night couldn't have gone any better.
"We're still counting, but at the moment, we've raised over $17,000," she said.
One of the attendees on the night was Matthew Tremble whose wish was to receive a dirt bike.
"That wish is almost fulfilled," Ms Herden said.
"He has all his gear at the moment, but we're just waiting for the bike to come in."
Herden said she received plenty of feedback from the attendees during the night and that people loved what the foundation was doing.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
