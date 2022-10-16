A project aiming to secure a future for vulnerable squirrel gliders has been named as a finalist in the NSW Sustainability Awards.
Petaurus Connections was developed by the Kanangra-Boyd to Wyangala Link (K2W) and combines a suite of habitat enhancement and restoration activities with a targeted educational campaign, including storytelling through theatre, creative arts and digital video production.
The project was named as a finalist for the Banksia Awards in the NSW Communications for Impact category.
Project coordinator Mary Bonet said they were pleased to be recognised for positively influencing the long-term behaviours of people who have a personal connection to the K2W corridor.
The K2W Link forms a major natural connection between the sandstone forests of the Blue Mountains and the hilly countryside around Wyangala Dam enabling wildlife to move from east to west in search of food, water and habitat.
Since 2012, K2W has been working to protect wildlife and natural resources by creating connections across the landscape with the vision to restore the glideways of the Crookwell reserves and to ensure the squirrel glider population is secure.
"We hope our programs will secure a future for our local squirrel glider population and benefit many other species living in the corridor," Ms Bonet said.
The targeted education campaign aims to encourage young people to develop the skills to drive impactful environmental change through local action as well as develop new opportunities for landholders.
"We worked with local ecologists, regional actors, artists, and digital storytellers to develop [the] communications and educational resources," Ms Bonet said.
"Our programs promote a connection to Australian wildlife and understanding of the habitat and connectivity needs of gliders and the many other plants and animals that share their homes," Ms Bonet said.
Some of the programs include an interactive play called 'It's Cat's Play', a catastrophic story with the Eaton Gorge Theatre Company which is aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership, and an educational art book called 'Drawing Australian Gliders' by Kate Smith which combines art and natural history to promote a greater understanding of our gliding possums.
"Our resources are easily accessible for primary school-aged children to learn about their impacts on the environment while encouraging them to be future environmental defenders," Ms Bonet said.
"These resources are available for children across Australia, and already we have reached hundreds of students in regional and rural towns."
Other resources that were developed include short films with filmmaker Richard Snashall aimed at landowners to rethink their use of barbed wire to reduce wildlife injuries and mortality and to promote the uptake of private land conservation initiatives.
