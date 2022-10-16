Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Nearly 150 new constables to join service after attestation at Police Academy, Goulburn

Updated October 16 2022 - 1:12am, first published 12:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police recruits march out during a recent graduation ceremony, with 145 new officers graduating from class 355 on October 14.

Nearly 150 new police constables will be deployed across NSW following an Attestation ceremony in Goulburn on Friday, October 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.