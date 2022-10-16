Nearly 150 new police constables will be deployed across NSW following an Attestation ceremony in Goulburn on Friday, October 14.
Class 355, made up of 145 new probationary constables completed eight months of study at the New South Wales Police Academy and will commence their year of on-the-job training as probationary constables from this week.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the newest recruits will bolster policing capabilities right across the State.
"As the probationary Class of 355 hit the ground running, they have the full support of our Government behind them," Mr Toole said.
"They are to be commended for pursuing a career in policing where they will make a real difference while protecting and serving our communities.
"It is an honour to be in Goulburn today to witness Class 355 take the oath and pledge to keep the people of NSW safe."
In 2019 the NSW Government announced the delivery of 1500 additional police positions over four years and committed $60 million to upgrade the Goulburn Police Academy.
One of the organisation's largest social media marketing campaigns, 'You Should Be a Cop,' launched this year and has already made a significant impact to the recruitment drive.
Spanning Google, Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, Youtube and Weibo over 10 million impressions were achieved, leading to over 165,000 clicks though to the NSWPF recruitment website, with hundreds of applications in the pipeline as a result.
Acting Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said the 145 new probationary constables represent the future of the NSWPF.
"Today's Attestation marks a significant milestone for our recruits as well as their friends, family, and our wider policing community.
"The students have worked hard to get here - both academically and physically - and have proved their capability to take on the tasks involved in the job ahead.
"Each day can be both rewarding and challenging but I look forward to seeing the inspiring things these officers will achieve throughout their careers," Acting Commissioner Lanyon said.
The class comprised 94 men and 51 women with the recruits starting at their stations from Monday, October 17.
They will then complete 12 months' on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.
They officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice once they have passed all academic and operation standards. The officers will then be confirmed to the rank of constable.
Of the probationary constables, 126 were born in Australia and 19 were born overseas. Their countries of origin include Syria, Italy, Tunisia, and New Zealand.
Three recruits are Indigenous, with all of them joining through the Indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery (IPROWD) program.
