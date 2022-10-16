Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Man reported missing from Sutton found dead

Updated October 16 2022 - 12:22am, first published 12:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The body of a missing man has been found with his death not being treated as suspicious.

The body of a man missing from Sutton has been located.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.