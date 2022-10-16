Free information and education stalls are aiming to help educate the community about the costs of gambling beyond a hit to the wallet.
A series of workshops will be held in Goulburn, Cooma and Queanbeyan throughout GambleAware Week which runs from Monday, October 17 to Sunday, October 23.
Mission Australia community coordinator Chantelle Haynes said we often hear reports on the amount of money lost on gambling, but the cost was more than just financial.
"We know that these costs can build up over time, so it's important that we talk with our friends, family or colleagues if we are worried about what gambling could be costing them," she said.
"A key focus for GambleAware Week has always been about starting those early conversations, and this year we really want the Southern NSW region to think about the real cost of gambling."
In a report commissioned by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, researchers found harms to relationships, health, and emotional/psychological wellbeing accounted for the greatest share of gambling-related harm.
The report also revealed that at-risk gambling among young people aged 18-34 increased slightly from 2015 to 2018 but decreased for older age groups.
ALSO READ: Police graduates march into service
Parents in particular are encouraged to be aware of the risks for young people, with a number of education programs now available in the Southern NSW region to help parents and the community minimise the risk of gambling harm.
Ms Haynes said that young people were becoming increasingly exposed to gambling, and it was important to have tools and resources available to help support parents or guardians understand the risk.
"The harm young people may experience could result from financial impacts of sports betting or the gambling-like elements in video games," she said.
"Young people are also increasingly exposed to pervasive gambling advertising, through social media and other digital platforms and when watching sport.
"Education is needed for the entire Southern NSW region including those who may not currently experience challenges around gambling and yet may be in a position to help others."
There will be information and education stalls set up at various locations throughout the week. A mental health first aid workshop covering how to have a conversation about gambling followed by a consumer voices session by the Gambling Impact Society will also run.
Information sessions will be held at:
To access Mission Australia's Illawarra and Southern NSW GambleAware service, please get in touch with GambleAware@missionaustralia.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.