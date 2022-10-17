Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn's Costa Toparis successfully tests with Carlin MotorSport

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated October 18 2022 - 12:42am, first published October 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Costa Toparis successfully testing with Carlin MotorSport. Picture supplied.

What does Costa Toparis have in common with Daniel Ricciardo and multiple Formula 1 championship winner Sebastian Vettel?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.