What does Costa Toparis have in common with Daniel Ricciardo and multiple Formula 1 championship winner Sebastian Vettel?
They were all with Carlin MotorSport at one stage in their careers.
Toparis recently tested with the motor racing team in the UK and was successful, finishing on top in the time sheets against extremely formidable competition.
That means he will now take part in GB3 Championship next year.
That wasn't his only achievement in the past couple of months though.
He has been crowned the Australian Karting Champion in the Premier Junior Class KA2 following the final round at Newcastle from August 19-21.
Prior to the race, Toparis said it was going to be very exciting and challenging, but winning the title came as no surprise as he was dominant all year.
"KA2 is a fierce competition as you race the best in the country and it was an important championship win on home soil," Toparis said.
"I believe I need to win at home before embarking on the next stage of my motorsport career overseas."
This is his final year of karting because he will be transitioning into cars when he joins Carlin MotorSport.
"I'll definitely miss karting, but I'm getting car racing experience this year so that next year, I can be prepared for a full campaign in cars.
"While it will take a lot of work, the foundations and basic principals with karts and cars are the same."
Following his recent successes, he thanked the many people who helped him achieve the goal including his family.
"I'm thankful to my family who supports me wholeheartedly and I am grateful for all their hard work and sacrifices."
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
