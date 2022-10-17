Classic Riders Club of Goulburn's annual classic ride for veteran, classic and modern motorcycles. This year's theme celebrates the 100th anniversary of Moto Guzzi. On both days all bikes travel the same route to morning tea but have an option for a short or long route on the return ride to Goulburn. Each route will be marshalled and back-up recovery vehicles will be available. The event kicks off on Friday, October 21 at 6pm and runs across the weekend to Sunday, October 23 at 1.30pm. Visit the website for more information or phone 0422 367 011.