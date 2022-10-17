Goulburn Post
Luminescence Chamber Singers perform at Hume Conservatorium

Sally Foy
Sally Foy
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:33am, first published 4:00am
The Luminescence Chamber performs at the Hume Conservatorium on Friday, October 21.

Luminescence Singers

Hume Conservatorium

Five classically trained singers take the Hume Conservatorium stage for a performance exploring the concept of breath. The Luminescence Chamber's classically trained ensemble of singers will perform a range of music by Pink Floyd, Florence and the Machine, Brenda Gifford, Connor D'Netto, Dan Walker, Machaut and Gesualdo. The event is at the Hume Conservatorium on Friday, October 21 at 6.30pm. For tickets phone 4821 8833.

Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

