Five classically trained singers take the Hume Conservatorium stage for a performance exploring the concept of breath. The Luminescence Chamber's classically trained ensemble of singers will perform a range of music by Pink Floyd, Florence and the Machine, Brenda Gifford, Connor D'Netto, Dan Walker, Machaut and Gesualdo. The event is at the Hume Conservatorium on Friday, October 21 at 6.30pm. For tickets phone 4821 8833.
An opportunity for new parents to connect with other parents over morning tea. Learn about the services, resources and networks available in the local area and get advice from professionals including a Tresillian representative and NSW Health nurse. This is a free event on Wednesday, October 19 at 11.30am at Goulburn Mulwaree Library. Bookings essential. Phone 4823 4435.
Skin Deep: The inside story of our outer selves is a lively blend of personal and cultural history, popular science and heartfelt interviews about skin, our biggest organ. Central to our sense of identity and self, skin informs how we see ourselves and how others see us in ways we can and cannot control. In this talk, author Phillipa McGuinness addresses themes around beauty, ageing, race, skin cancer and common skin diseases. This is a free event on Thursday, October 20 at 12.30pm. Bookings essential. Phone 4823 4435.
Goulburn Rugby Club was the first country rugby club founded in Australia. This weekend it celebrates its 150th anniversary. Festivities include a golf day on Friday, October 21 and a match day on Saturday, October 22. There will also be a gala ball at Veolia Stadium on the evening of Saturday, October 22. For information visit the Goulburn Rugby Union website or phone 0407 485 644.
Classic Riders Club of Goulburn's annual classic ride for veteran, classic and modern motorcycles. This year's theme celebrates the 100th anniversary of Moto Guzzi. On both days all bikes travel the same route to morning tea but have an option for a short or long route on the return ride to Goulburn. Each route will be marshalled and back-up recovery vehicles will be available. The event kicks off on Friday, October 21 at 6pm and runs across the weekend to Sunday, October 23 at 1.30pm. Visit the website for more information or phone 0422 367 011.
A monthly session of Celtic music open to people of all levels of musicianship. Numbers are limited 18 people in the Durack Room at the Goulburn Club. However, a further 15 places are available in an adjacent room that has a video/sound connection. Attendance is strictly limited to Goulburn Club members but people have the option to signup or renew their membership on arrival. The next event starts at 7.30pm on Friday, October 21. Phone 4821 2043.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, October 22. Visit the website for more information.
On the fourth Saturday of every month (third Saturday in December and not held in January) there are local crafts, arts, produce and plants available at the popular Markets on Bourke. Find a collection of great food, fresh flowers and other local goodies at a range of market stalls. The next event starts at 9am on Saturday, October 22 at the Goulburn Scout Hall. Phone 0429 602 597 for information.
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery's latest curated window is from the creative minds of students at Goulburn West Public School. These young curators are some of the gallery's keenest visitors and most insightful art enthusiasts. Goulburn Regional Art Gallery will unveil The Window by Goulburn West Public School students on Friday, October 21 at 9am. It will be on display until Friday, November 26. For information phone 4823 4494.
This exhibition is a celebration of colour and abstraction by artists Emma Beer, Vivienne Binns, Yvette Coppersmith, Lara Merrett, Gemma Smith, Esther Stewart and Margaret Worth. It starts at 9am on Saturday, October 22 and runs until the end of January. For information phone 4823 4494.
This is a guided tour of historic costumes in Goulburn by costume specialist Lindie Ward. It starts at Garroorigang Homestead, which has a collection of rare christening and children's clothes, an 1890's lady's jacket, wedding and ball gowns, day dresses, under garments and other related items. It then moves to St Saviour's Cathedral, which has decorative vestments and other historic textiles and tapestries, designed by Edmund Blacket in 1884. The tour ends with a guided history of the garments worn by the Twynan women at Riversdale Homestead. The tour starts at Garroorigang Homestead at 9:30am on Saturday, October 22. Tickets cost $85. Visit the website or phone 0408 606 184.
The devastation of the black summer bushfires inspired artist Judith Reardon. She looked at the impact of the fires through a process of observation, recording and interaction. She discovered an abundance of fungi, which led to a collaboration with Mycelium. Her exhibition playfully documents Mycelium's actions through video and animation, and is a reflection on the state of the environment. It opens at midday on Saturday, October 22 at 9am and runs to the end of November at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery. Phone 4823 4494 for information.
Fletch & Hindy will make a special appearance at this year's annual Junior Stockman Rugby League sponsor night. It will be a night full of fun and laughter. Tickets cost $100 and include a two course meal, a live band and some great prizes in the live auction. It starts at 5.30pm on Saturday, October 22 at Goulburn Race Club. Phone 0423 797 426.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument (or just your voice) and join the group in sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. The group is focused on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen. There are song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs to the group. The next event is at 1pm on Sunday, October 23 at the Goulburn Club. Phone 0407 240 635.
Run With The Wind is back at the Woodlawn Wind Farm on Sunday, October 23. This year the event includes and additional option for a challenging half marathon run along Woodlawn Ridge. It starts at 8am on Sunday, October 23 at Woodlawn Wind Farm in Tarago. For information visit runwiththewind.com.au or phone 4423 7775.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. The next event is at 9am on Saturday, October 23 at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
