Nature picnic enjoyed by environmental groups

Goulburn took part in a state-wide series of picnics in support of nature on Sunday, organised by Nature Conservation Council of NSW
Around 40 volunteers from 11 separate environmental groups gathered in the wetlands in what organisers said was "flawless spring conditions".
"It was just amazing," Heather West from the FROGS Landcare group said.
"The Sunday before that whole area has been underwater and we had concerns about more rain expected on Friday."
Ms West said volunteers had even been able to clean up and mow the path boundaries so people could enjoy their weekend strolls through the wetlands.
"We always get people walking through so they had something extra to see while they were there," she said.
"We [environmental groups] quite often aren't in the same place at the same time, so it was great to get together and we enjoyed networking."
Ms West said general awareness of environmental issues had grown, but it was a constant battle with exploitative business vs ensuring people could keep their jobs, without hurting the future.
"I think the general population across the board is more aware we need to look after the natural environment," Ms West said.
"Human beings have made money on the back of reaping what they can get without too much thought for the long term effects."
However, she said it was wonderful to bring those varied groups together and share what each has been doing individually and plan for future projects.
Ms West said volunteers were an ageing population with few younger candidates looking to fill the void.
"Most of them are over 60 and many are now tipping into their 70s and 80s, but it is really nice that everyone who comes through the wetlands compliments us on the work that is done and how it has evolved," she said.
"It's really heartening to hear, but we have to continue having conversations and looking to the future."
She said it was terrific to share information with walkers, while there were also native plants for sale on the day.
Thanks to FROGS Landcare, Goulburn Field Naturalists, Spider Seekers, WIRES, Australian Plant Society, Goulburn Beekeepers, Land for Wildlife, Crookwell Flora & Fauna, The Goulburn Group, Australian Conservation Foundation and Community Energy 4 Goulburn for their participation.
Ms West said the response to the day was wonderful and the groups are now encouraging the picnic to be held annually.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.