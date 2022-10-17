When fifth-generation greyhound trainer Neil Staines rugs up Wiradjuri Jack in Friday, October 21's $40,000-to-the-winner Goulburn Cup Final, it will be the culmination of more than half a century in the sport.
The sheep shearer, who based in Yass and racing at Goulburn every week, has come a long way in his 50 years around the dogs, with his earliest memories involving plenty of leads and late nights at the track.
"I was about 12-years-old when I started walking dogs for my uncle Fred Staines," Staines said.
"I used to walk six at a time of a morning before school and it grew on me to the point where I wanted to get more involved.
"I trained dogs on and off than I'd have a blow as young blokes do, but I always came back to it because once the bug gets you, you're in for life."
Wiradjuri Jack won his Cup heat in a time of 25.01 to qualify sixth-fastest for the final, with Staines over the moon after drawing the prized Box 1 in the decider.
If Wiradjuri Jack is to win, he'll have to knock off red-hot race favourite Aston Barak.
The Jason Fletcher-trained dog stopped the clock in 24.49 in his heat and has already won seven races from his nine attempts at the Goulburn circuit.
Fellow Goulburn trainers Denice Warren (Mowski Star) and John Mellon (Mellcat Big Boy) have also earned a spot in Friday afternoons final, with Mellcat Big Boy likely to be the best hometown hope with the bookies.
"If I can't win it, I hope Denice or Johnny get up," Staines said.
"They're at the track with me every week and they're great people so I'd love to see the Cup go home with a local."
Assisting Staines on the track will be chief handler and fellow local trainer Fiona Collings.
Collings father, Ken Callaghan, was one of the best thoroughbred trainers Goulburn has ever seen but now his daughter is making her own mark on the greyhound game.
Collings will also box Manton Larry on behalf of Staines in the decider of the $25,000-to-the-winner Goulburn Fireball on Friday, a race Staines won in 2016 when Spider's Brother took out the first ever edition of the event.
Chloe Bilal from Wollogorang will also have a runner in the Fireball final with Lime Rock Park set to jump from Box 1.
The 10-race card, featuring the finals of the Goulburn Cup and the Goulburn Fireball will begin at 3:25pm at the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club.
