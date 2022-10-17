Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Cup and Goulburn FIreball finals to light up Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club

By Simon Orchard
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:29am, first published 3:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wiradjuri Jack will race in Goulburn Cup final on Friday, October 21. Picture by GRNSW.

When fifth-generation greyhound trainer Neil Staines rugs up Wiradjuri Jack in Friday, October 21's $40,000-to-the-winner Goulburn Cup Final, it will be the culmination of more than half a century in the sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.