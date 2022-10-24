Goulburn Regional Art Gallery's latest curated window is from the creative minds of students at Goulburn West Public School.
Gallery director Yvette Dal Pozzo said these young curators are some of the gallery's keenest visitors and most insightful art enthusiasts.
The Window is a curated space at the gallery, which gets taken over by people or groups including artists, writers and people invested in the arts.
READ MORE:
During a recent gallery excursion the students expressed an interest in curating their own window display.
"We jumped at the opportunity to include these young people in such a significant way," Ms Dal Pozzo said.
"We're lucky that they're so invested in what we do."
Ms Dal Pozzo said the students were full of ideas.
"They're uninhibited and not afraid of their reactions," she said.
"They'll tell you exactly what they think and they're not afraid of the things that draw them in or of the things that they find a little harder to understand."
Ms Dal Pozzo said everyone who comes and interacts with the collection sees and feels something different.
"For the students it was related to things that they're thinking about and what they're learning in school," she said.
"The works that they picked are both reactions to the natural world and the environment."
Goulburn West Public School deputy principal Catherine McKillop-Nye said the gallery visits allowed students to experience different and innovative styles of art.
"It broadens their horizons," she said.
"It also gives them the opportunity to view a world that may be very different from their own."
The students' final choices will be displayed at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery until November. Phone 4823 4494.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.