Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn West Public students curate The Window at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:47am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn West Public School students at the Regional Art Gallery. Photo supplied.

Goulburn Regional Art Gallery's latest curated window is from the creative minds of students at Goulburn West Public School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.