The Lions Club of Goulburn has started its Youth of the Year Program - a search for young Australians who seek to develop valuable personal skills.
The program has been running for almost 60 years with the objective of developing and honing participants' skills associated with interview technique, personal interaction, networking, public speaking and 'thinking on your feet'.
As students leave school and enter employment or further education, such skills will be invaluable tools in establishing career paths on positive trajectories.
Entries are encouraged from individuals over the age of 15 and under 19 years of age who are in their last two years of secondary education.
The Lions Club of Goulburn City will hold its club judging on Tuesday, November 15 when contestants will be judged in several categories, including general knowledge, personality and public speaking.
Two winners will be declared at the conclusion of the evening, an Overall Winner and a Public Speaking Winner.
The overall winner from Clubs judging will then proceed to the next round, the regional final.
"The quest is inspiring and invaluable to many young Australians," Lions chairman Bob Collins said.
"It offers personal growth and developmental experiences which would generally come at a much later stage in their lives".
The program offers an outstanding opportunity for entrants to vie for major prizes including an international tour for the National Youth of the Year, national tours for all state finalists plus scholarships to assist with further education.
Mr Collins said the national champion would be an "outstanding individual who would also travel overseas as an ambassador to represent Australia at an International Youth Conference, or undertake a specific overseas study tour".
Prizes are awarded at Club Region, District, State and National Finals and all contestants receive a certificate.
Secondary year students should first contact their school principals for information or the Lions Club of Goulburn City by email goulburncity.nsw@lions.org.au
Further information is on the Lions Australia website www.lionsclubs.org.au/yoty
