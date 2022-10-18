Goulburn Post
Goulburn Lions launch 2022 Youth of the Year program

Updated October 18 2022 - 4:26am, first published 3:45am
Last year's winner Trent Jeffrey from Mulwaree High School with Judge Chairperson, Jean Lloyd, past president Michael Gordon and Lions chairman Bob Collins.

The Lions Club of Goulburn has started its Youth of the Year Program - a search for young Australians who seek to develop valuable personal skills.

