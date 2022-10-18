Goulburn Post
Veolia Advanced Recovery Centre environment impact study to go on public exhibition

Updated October 18 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:08am
Veolia Environmental Services managing director and CEO Richard Kirkman argues Woodlawn's proposed waste to energy facility will be an improvement on landfill. He's pictured in 2021 following an address to Goulburn Mulwaree Council. Picture by Louise Thrower

The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed Veolia Advanced Energy Recovery Centre (ARC) will be go on public exhibition from October 26 to December 6.

