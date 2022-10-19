Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Google trends reveal Goulburn residents searching for online professional certifications

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated October 19 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The rise of remote work has inspired those in rural areas to upskill.

New search trends from Google Australia have revealed Goulburn had the second highest amount of searches for 'professional certification'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.