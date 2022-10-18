Warrigal's dedication to supporting older people and their independence has received a top accolade in the IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards.
The retirement living and aged care service provider's won the Excellence in Large Business award on October 14, at the gala at the WIN Entertainment Centre.
This award recognises a business with 21 or more employees, that has shown growth and strategies to achieve success and resilience.
"Our goal is to help as many older people in our community as we can, and we are proud to be recognised for our service growth in achieving this," said Warrigal CEO Mark Sewell.
"2022 has been a challenging time for aged care providers, and this award highlights the hard work of our managers and staff across the board.
Warrigal started in 1967 with 10 beds, and has grown to 14 locations across the Illawarra, Southern Highlands, Goulburn, Canberra and Queanbeyan.
There are now more than 1750 staff and 400 volunteers.
"Our success is a result of a collective effort from every level of our organisation, especially our managers who are kind and passionate as well as clever and professional, and we are looking forward to continuing to follow our strategic growth plan, called Towards 2030, to create even more inspiring communities for older people," Mr Sewell said.
The award follows the organisation's win as the provider of the year in the Aged and Community Services Australia awards in 2021.
The annual ceremony has celebrated businesses across the Illawarra, Shellharbour, Kiama and Southern Highlands since 1994.
