Beethoven concert to mark official opening of The Courtroom: Gunning's Home of Chamber Music

Updated October 19 2022 - 5:13am, first published October 18 2022 - 10:00pm
Katrina Rivera, a young professional musician raised in Crookwell. Picture supplied

Professional pianists Arnan Wiesel and Katrina Rivera will pay tribute to the very first Gunning Courtroom concert at its official opening as the 'Home of Chamber Music'.

