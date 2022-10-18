Commanders desk: Safe Firearm Storage

NSW Police regularly conduct safe storage audits of the safe keeping facilities of all firearms licence and permit holders in NSW.
These audits ensure compliance by the licence or permit holder with the safe storage requirements prescribed by Part 4 of the Firearms Act 1996.
All firearms registered in NSW are recorded on police systems with details of the firearm, details of the registered owner and details of the safe storage address.
At all times NSW Police are able to identify locations where firearms are kept, the number and type of firearms and the licence or permit holders who are storing firearms at that location.
The permit holder must comply with the safe keeping requirements of the Firearms Act 1996 in relation to firearms authorised by their licence and/or permit.
The licence and/or permit holder may only store a firearm in an inhabited dwelling or in a dwelling where the permit holder, or someone on their behalf, can easily observe the premises where the firearm is stored.
An inhabited dwelling is a person's principal place of residence, where the permit holder may or may not also live, or where a person lives while the firearm is stored there. If a person stores their firearms in a place other than an inhabited dwelling, they can do so provided the following safe storage requirements are met or exceeded:
All firearms must be:
The safe must be fitted with an alarm of an approved type that is monitored off-site.
The premises on which the firearm is stored must have an intruder alarm and duress facilities that are monitored offsite and are of an approved type.
The level of safe storage applicable is dependent on the type of firearms for which you are authorised. See the fact sheets on our Safe Storage page available on our website, www.police.nsw.gov.au/online_services/firearms/safe_storage
