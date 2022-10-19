Goulburn Post
Cooma Cottage volunteer receives NSW Senior Volunteer of the Year award

The Centre for Volunteering has named Rosalie Bush its NSW Senior Volunteer of the Year. Photo supplied.

Rosalie Bush, who has volunteered her time to the National Trust's Cooma Cottage for 16 years, has been named the NSW Senior Volunteer of the Year.

