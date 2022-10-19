When student Lola Stravoskoufis participated in the regional Taskforce in 2021, she saw her confidence grow.
Youth from the ages of 12 to 24 who want to make a difference, still have time to apply for the 2023 taskforce.
The advisory group allows aspiring leaders to collaborate with the state government on issues impacting young people in the regions.
They also access different training opportunities.
"I had such a great time through the taskforce and gained so much confidence," the Moss Vale High School student said after the program was completed in 2021.
"You don't need to come with a massive issue, we can come together."
The Year 9 student brought up issues regarding the LGBTQIA+ community, women, environment and mental health.
That year, students in the group met and collaborated with the the Minister for Regional Youth, Hon. Bronnie Taylor MLC.
This year, members spoke with Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin.
"Young people are the future of this state and it's vital they have input into the direction of government programs as well raise fresh ideas and speak to the challenges their peers are facing in regional areas," he said.
The program was launched in 2020, and has already seen projects such as the process for upgrading a P1 driver's licence online, developed as a direct result.
Travel costs and accommodation will be covered for members who have to travel across the state for meetings.
Applications can be submitted by October 23 via nsw.gov.au/regional-nsw/regional-youth-taskforce.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
