Patients in Southern NSW will now find it easier to navigate their surgery journey, with the release of two new guide booklets from Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD).
The aim of each guide is to inform patients and their carers of what is ahead when surgery becomes part of their treatment plan, and to help choose the most appropriate hospital to undergo their procedure.
The 'Elective surgery guide - Southern NSW Hospitals' provides a listing of surgical procedures at the hospitals in the region.
The guide aims to help patients have a conversation with their medical team about the location of their surgery, including what options may be available close to home.
A second guide assists patients to prepare for a surgical procedure. The 'What you need to know about your surgery' journey guide includes information on what to expect when you arrive at hospital, and care advice once you return home.
SNSWLHD Chief Executive Margaret Bennett said the booklets help patients make an informed choice about their treatment options and allow them to be prepared when coming to and leaving hospital.
"Often patients may think that they will need to travel to a capital city to have their procedure," Ms Bennett said.
"We have six hospitals in our region that have the capability to perform a wide range of procedures and the elective surgery guide shows which surgeries can be provided closer to home."
She said both guides also provide suggestions for questions that patients and their carers can ask their GP, surgeon or treating hospital to help find the best choice for their care.
"These guides are designed to support patients, their family, and carers to get the most from their surgery journey and make the process that little bit easier," Ms Bennett said.
The guides are available through the Southern NSW Local Health District website, local hospitals, GPs and surgical admission offices.
