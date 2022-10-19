An iconic Goulburn property is expected to fetch between $12 and $15million at auction.
Lynton dates back to the 1870s and features more than 210 hectares and three kilometres of frontage along the Wollondilly River.
The property is being put to auction by rural property specialist Meares & Associates in conjunction with Magic Millions on November 30.
Lynton was developed by the late Alan Cardy. This magnificent Goulburn landmark was purchased by Cardy in 1986, and following his passion for horses was developed as a fine tuned equine and cattle farm, concentrating on breeding and training of thoroughbreds and also supporting the Australian Equestrian Federation with the creation of a viable national eventing course.
Undoubtedly one of the key features of Lynton is the five bedroom, three bathroom historic circa 1870s stone homestead nestled amongst one acre of "English" gardens, with the original stone coach house and tennis court, overlooking the Wollondilly River.
Cardy also developed an outstanding four-hectare equine complex adjoining the homestead, which has been home to a popular series of horse trials over a number of years.
The upgrades, which were completed before the turn of the century, meant Lynton provided a home base for Australia's Olympic equestrian team.
The complex also includes two custom designed and professionally constructed training tracks - a 1500 metre irrigated sand track and a 1900 metre irrigated grass track.
There is also a tennis court, two additional free-standing four bedroom homes and other amenities as part of one incredible property.
"In all my travels in the bloodstock industry, I believe the Lynton horse complex is second to none for scale, location and quality. No cost has been spared in creating this magnificent spelling and training facility, located perfectly for racing in Sydney and wider NSW locally, with the benefit of the direct freeway access to Melbourne," one of Australia's most regarded auctioneers, Clint Donovan said.
"With the incessant demand for inner city training facilities at breaking point, Lynton is perfectly designed and located for a private training and or pre-training facility, targeting our major racing jurisdictions.
The mixture of climate, farm improvement and equine facilities have established Lynton as one of the key thoroughbred farms in eastern Australia."
"The development of Lynton has seen the creation of a unique farm - especially for someone looking for a rural retreat in one of the most attractive rural areas within a 21/2 hour radius of Sydney, or looking for a farm able to create reasonably strong trading profits or was just a lifestyle investor," Chris Meares from Meares and Associates said.
"Lynton would be an ideal investment and, given the fact that there is only one traffic light between the farm and William Street in Sydney CBD, as well as its closeness to one of Australia's leading international airports, the location of Lynton farm is ideal."
Mr Meares said Lynton was perfectly situated just outside Goulburn and only an hour from the highly sought-after Southern Highlands region.
"Therefore we expect interest to come from, not only equine investors, but also general rural lifestyle investors from Sydney, Canberra and even inland," he said.
With its mixture of alluvial river flats, easterly facing slopes and low hill country, Lynton offers a prestigious, perfectly balanced equine, lifestyle and beef cattle opportunity.
It is expected that Lynton will sell for around $12m to $15m at auction via the Meares Online Auction platform on November 30, 2022.
