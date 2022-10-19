Goulburn Post

Mailbox - October 25: Letters to the editors

Updated October 25 2022 - 12:55am, first published October 19 2022 - 2:30am
Thanks to volunteers

Thank you to the volunteers at Goulburn railway museum. Our refugee family from Ukraine were greeted with open arms to enjoy seeing and climbing into the trains that are been lovingly restored. Thomas the Tank model train set was a delight roaming through the countryside. Again, thank you Terrence, Carol, Fred and Bradley.

