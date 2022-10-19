Thank you to the volunteers at Goulburn railway museum. Our refugee family from Ukraine were greeted with open arms to enjoy seeing and climbing into the trains that are been lovingly restored. Thomas the Tank model train set was a delight roaming through the countryside. Again, thank you Terrence, Carol, Fred and Bradley.
At what point does it become 'not feasible' to be employed? We constantly hear of small businesses not being able to attract workers and therefore cannot operate to capacity. Perhaps, over the last 10 years or so, small business has gone too far down the path of casualisation. Compared to full employment, casual employment means low hourly rates and a loss of job security, guarantee of hours, superannuation, holiday pay, leave loading and sick pay. Recent reports indicate casual workers are often vulnerable to wages theft and bullying. All of this means a lowering of worker income and living standards and at the same time, employers enjoy less responsibility and greater profits. There are many variables and the following is a hypothetical case but the figures are actual:
A young mother of two children in a one car family is seeking employment to supplement a budget under stress. Supermarket X is offering casual work. She applies, and is offered three shifts per week of four and a half hours per shift at $22.16 per hour. She has to be flexible so as to work in with demand and other less costly workers. This would equate to $299.16 per week or $14,958 per year. To cover the flexible hours she would need a medium size car which has an average annual cost of $13,782 per year (Savvy Financial Broker and Analysis).
The car would be used for other things so we will halve the cost say, $6,891. Allowing 20 minutes travel time each way, she would need child care for 15.5 hours and because the child-care is pretty much on demand, it would probably be 'at home child care' at $34.64 per hour or $536.92 per week. Her partner may be able to cover a third of the hours so child care would be $17897.33 per year. This is an operating cost of $24788 per year. For her to cut even without considering her time and other cost, she would have to somehow reduce her operating cost by almost 40 per cent. It is possible there are government subsidies to help her with this but, should our workers have to rely on the tax payer to help them to be employed?
If businesses want good reliable workers they may need to move away from a casualised workforce to one of full employment and to a lesser extent, part-time employment with its award conditions.
Let me start with an introduction of how deeply entrenched I am in the fight for Undergrounding Humelink. Our family farm and home is being impacted by Transgrid's Humelink Project. I am a member of Transgrid's Community Consultative Group, in a bid to try and seek change, and get this underground. I sit on the Transgrid funded Undergrounding Feasibility Study Steering Committee, as the Snowy Valley Representative, and have been involved with the study for the last eight months, along with two other community members for Wagga Wagga and the Upper Lachlan Area, Amplitude Consultants, GHD Consultants, Stantec Consultants and Transgrid representatives.
There are some misconceptions of what an Undergrounding Solution will bring to our community. Underground is ultimately the solution that wins for us all, those impacted by the proposed overhead route, our neighbours, our communities, and our future generations.
This project will be by and large a massive cost on those impacted, but also the State as Humelink industrialises our beautiful rural landscapes, loss of workable prime agricultural land and posing risks and hazards in a bushfire event. The environmental and social impact is not costed and it should be!
Internationally governments are taking into account all costs of overhead transmission, including environmental and social costs and have moved forward with the notion that underground is the cheapest long term solution. In California, they are putting 10,000 miles, equivalent to over 16,000 kilometres of powerlines underground, for the sole purpose of protecting people, homes and communities in the next wildfire event. In a statement made by one individual involved in that project, I quote, 'It's too expensive not to do it. Lives are on the line!'
Another notable underground project that has just recently been given the green light is Suedlink in Germany. It is 700kms, and will be the longest HVDC Underground project in the world. A study undertaken in Victoria, The Moorabool Report, found there to be significant benefits of undergrounding via a HVDC underground solution. My understanding is that this solution:
I would like to add from a personal perspective, undergrounding would be a relief, a return of sleep, a removal of fear, anxiety and depression, and an elimination of mental health concerns that have resulted from the Humelink Overhead Transmission Project. This is a challenging chapter in our lives, with a long lasting effect if this project goes overhead, 80+ years long. It is unfair that our stories include Transgrid and the Humelink Project. The greatest cost of this project will be people and the mental health toll. If you look at NSW transmission projects and also Victoria and Tasmania, the same 'all consuming' effect on those impacted is echoed across the country.
