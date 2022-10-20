A petition to 'Save Wakefield Park' has surpassed the 20,000 signatures required to have it debated in NSW Parliament.
The Save Wakefield Park group, comprising individuals, clubs and businesses, launched the petition on October 7 in an effort to ramp up political pressure over the motor racing circuit's future.
The petition closes on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Save Wakefield Park member Jess Nicholson said the amount of community support had been amazing.
"It'd be nice to be one of the biggest petitions in NSW and that's what we're going for," she said.
"We don't want to stop at 20,000, we'll keep collecting signatures until the end."
The raceway suspended operations on September 1 following a NSW Land and Environment Court ruling.
Since then, the Save Wakefield Park group has been engaging with state ministers to garner support ahead of parliament's Christmas closure.
"The time was getting so close that we needed to really push to get the petition up and Julia Finn came through which was really good to see," Ms Nicholson said.
Labor MP for Granville Julia Finn is the Shadow Minister for Sport, she visited Wakefield Park on August 1 and sponsored the petition.
Ms Finn said it was clear motorsports fans were passionate about the raceway.
"A petition in the NSW Parliament calls on the NSW Government to identify solutions to enable Wakefield Park to reopen," she said.
"I think the NSW Government needs to urgently find a balanced solution that keeps the raceway running without excessive impacts on neighbours."
Ms Nicholson said they had particularly received an enormous amount of support from the Goulburn Workers Club, the Astor Hotel and Jason's Barbary.
"They've all been very vocal and very supportive of the petition, it's lovely to see that the local businesses are backing it and getting behind it."
The Save Wakefield Park group has also encouraged residents to write letters to members of parliament, with group members visiting Goulburn businesses to discuss the raceway and promote the petition.
"[People] have been writing lots of letters to the local member, Wendy Tuckerman, and then to others as well," Ms Nicholson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.