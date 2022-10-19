Goulburn Post
MP Matt Thistlethwaite to lead republic talks at Daniel Daniehy Oration

Updated October 20 2022 - 1:28am, first published October 19 2022 - 11:00pm
Assistant Minister for the Republic of Australia MP Matt Thistlethwaite will lead this year's Daniel Daniehy Oration in Goulburn. Picture by Karleen Minney

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Daniel Deniehy Oration is back.

