A counsellor for victims of sexual violence turned performing arts centre manager has shared her story with members of Goulburn's VIEW Club.
Raina Savage lived in Braidwood as a child but has lived and worked all around Australia as a sexual violence counsellor.
Ms Savage studied the law and also worked with Aboriginal people in Western Australia as a native title lawyer.
From Western Australia, she moved into the arts and eventually found her way home, to the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC).
GPAC supports learning and capacity building for the community. And it provides opportunities to work on a professional stage for young people from country areas.
GPAC has run workshops on sound and lighting and production for community groups. The fee structure makes it cheaper for community groups.
Since its opening in March, GPAC has had over 83 shows including orchestral, pop, Irish, comedy and children's shows.
Ms Savage told VIEW Club members it would have been easier to build a new theatre from scratch but that preserving the beautiful ceiling, architraves and historic figures has given the theatre a wonderful ambience.
Ms Savage also shared the history of the GPAC building, which has been nominated for architectural awards. It was a fire station, mechanic shop and a convict was hanged and buried there.
On Friday, December 9 GPAC will launch its 2023 programme, which includes classic, opera, ballet, drama and First Nations work.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
