Goulburn's reputation as a premiere sporting destination is set to be strengthened throughout the spring and summer season, with a range of high quality tournaments to take place, attracting visitors from across NSW and further afield.
The Goulburn Rugby Club will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Saturday, October 22 at Rugby Park.
The celebrations will feature four matches, including an u12 Fizzy Reds match, women's match, Golden Oldies match and Men's President's XV vs Invitational XV match.
The day will also feature the official naming of several areas at Rugby Park and a photo session capturing various people present on the day.
The celebrations will culminate with the Goulburn Rugby 150th Anniversary Ball at Veolia Arena later that evening.
On the following weekend, Table Tennis Goulburn will host the 2022 Southern Country Teams Championship at the John Lees Table Tennis Centre.
Teams from across Southern NSW and the ACT will compete over the two days in a round robin, multidivisional tournament, with the semi-finals and finals to be played on the Sunday afternoon.
On the same weekend, the Hockey NSW Indoor State Championships will begin with the Open Men's Division at the Goulburn Recreation Area.
The Championships will continue into the following months with the Open Women's Division occurring from November 4-6 and u18 Boys and Girls Divisions taking place from December 2-4 and 9-11, respectively.
Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker said Goulburn had a strong history of sporting greatness.
"It's excellent to see so many high profile sports organisations choosing Goulburn to host their events," Cr Walker said.
"With the upgrades to existing sporting facilities and the addition of new infrastructure, along with Goulburn's central location and welcoming hospitality, it's easy to see why more and more sporting organisations are choosing Goulburn."
For more information on upcoming sporting events in the Goulburn region, or for information on hosting your event in Goulburn, visit: www.goulburnaustralia.com.au/events.
