The Goulburn Cup will be at Goulburn and District Race Club

Updated October 24 2022 - 3:51am, first published 1:30am
The Goulburn Cup will be on Sunday, October 30. Photo: bradleyphotos.com.au

It's racing season

This will be an outstanding day of action both on and off the track. It's an opportunity for locals to view high-class thoroughbreds and Australia's finest jockeys. Cup day will be a showcase of galloping action and live entertainment. This year's lineup includes Sunday Sounds' Live on the Lawn event and the keenly contested Fashions On The Field by Beks Bloomz. The Goulburn Cup is a great day out for locals and visitors. Tickets are available online. This is a Goulburn District Racing Club event on Sunday, October 30 at 11am. Phone 4822 2222.

