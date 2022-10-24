This will be an outstanding day of action both on and off the track. It's an opportunity for locals to view high-class thoroughbreds and Australia's finest jockeys. Cup day will be a showcase of galloping action and live entertainment. This year's lineup includes Sunday Sounds' Live on the Lawn event and the keenly contested Fashions On The Field by Beks Bloomz. The Goulburn Cup is a great day out for locals and visitors. Tickets are available online. This is a Goulburn District Racing Club event on Sunday, October 30 at 11am. Phone 4822 2222.
For children aged three to five years old and their grandparents or other special person. This is a special Grandparent's Day story time to acknowledge the valuable role that grandparents play in families and the community. There will be crafts, a morning tea and lots of stories. This is a free event at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Tuesday October 25 and Thursday, October 27 at 10.30am.
This event by Goulburn Rodeo Club and Bucking Bulls Australia will be a fun filled afternoon and evening at the Goulburn Showgrounds. There's cash prizes for the over 40s bullride, yearling and futurity events, the derby, classic and maturity events, and the Bucking Bulls Australia bullride. Entries to buckingbullsaustralia@outlook.com.au by Thursday, October 27. Tickets cost $20 for Adults and $10 for seniors and kids. It starts at 4.30pm on Saturday, October 29 at the Goulburn Recreation Area. Phone 0429 124 498.
The world is crying out for a peaceful and creative response to the situation in Ukraine. This concert series is a collection of original compositions and arrangements by Judy Stubbs. It includes poems with Ukrainian, Russian, Polish and Palestinian settings and songs from Spain and the Auvergne region of France. There is a re-imagining of iconic music by the Beatles, Prince, Radiohead, Rachmaninov and Purcell. Arvo Part's Da Pacem is also featured, which was originally written to commemorate the victims of the Madrid bombing. This is a beautiful concert series is by Eklektika with Rita Woolhouse on cello, Ann Lehmann-Kuit on guitar and Matt Bourne on percussion. All proceeds go to UN refugee agency UNHCR. It's at the Hume Conservatorium on Saturday, October 29 at 7pm. Tickets available online.
This is the only show endorsed by ABBA themselves. Bjorn Again has rocked over 7000 concerts in more than 120 countries around the world, since the group formed in Melbourne 30 years ago. Enjoy the 70s fashion, sparkle and lingo as the band performs all your favourite ABBA hits including Waterloo, Fernando, SOS, Money Money Money, Does Your Mother Know, and Dancing Queen. It's on Friday, October 28 at 7.30pm at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are available online.
Table Tennis Goulburn presents the 2022 Southern Country Teams Championship (SCTC). The SCTC was formerly known as the NSW Country Championships Southern Division. It will be at the John Lees Table Tennis Centre in Goulburn. Southern NSW and ACT teams compete in a round robin, multi divisional tournament over two days. Semi finals and finals will be on Sunday afternoon. Top grade players will use this tournament to kick start their competitive year. Spectators are welcome so come along and watch some exciting matches. To register phone 0408 467 862 or email tabletennisgoulburn@yahoo.com. It's on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30 at the John Lees Table Tennis Centre.
Players from Nepean, Parkes, Illawarra, South Coast, Sydney, Dubbo, Grafton, Bathurst, Port Macquarie and Newcastle will travel to Goulburn for the Hockey NSW Indoor State Championship. It's a field turf open mens event including Goulburn local teams. In 2004 the NSW Hockey associations for men and women merged with the junior association to form Hockey NSW. It has 27 associations and about 30,000 registered players including men, women, boys and girls aged five years to the masters program for men and women over 65 years. The championship starts at 11am on Friday, October 28 and runs for three days to Sunday, October 30 at Veolia Arena. Phone 9764 1911.
Relay For Life is an opportunity to celebrate cancer survivorship, to remember loved-ones lost, and fight back against cancer. Take a turn walking around the track to signify that cancer never rests, so neither do we. This event gives locals a platform to speak about issues related to cancer. Empower other people to reduce their cancer risk, and to find new ways to better detect and treat cancer. All funds raised go to the Cancer Council so that it can support families affected by cancer when they need it most. It starts at 9.30am on Saturday, October 29 and ends at 10am on Sunday, October 30 at the Goulburn and District Racing Club. Email brooke.manzione@nswcc.org.au or phone 4223 0201.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, October 29. Visit the website for more information.
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery's latest curated window is from the creative minds of students at Goulburn West Public School. These young curators are some of the gallery's keenest visitors and most insightful art enthusiasts. The Window by Goulburn West Public School students will be on display until Friday, November 26. For information phone 4823 4494.
This exhibition is a celebration of colour and abstraction by artists Emma Beer, Vivienne Binns, Yvette Coppersmith, Lara Merrett, Gemma Smith, Esther Stewart and Margaret Worth. It runs until the end of January. For information phone 4823 4494.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, October 30 at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
READ MORE:
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.