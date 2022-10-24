Relay For Life is an opportunity to celebrate cancer survivorship, to remember loved-ones lost, and fight back against cancer. Take a turn walking around the track to signify that cancer never rests, so neither do we. This event gives locals a platform to speak about issues related to cancer. Empower other people to reduce their cancer risk, and to find new ways to better detect and treat cancer. All funds raised go to the Cancer Council so that it can support families affected by cancer when they need it most. It starts at 9.30am on Saturday, October 29 and ends at 10am on Sunday, October 30 at the Goulburn and District Racing Club. Email brooke.manzione@nswcc.org.au or phone 4223 0201.

