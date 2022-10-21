The opening round of the Goulburn Cycle Club's summer season was held at the Seiffert Oval velodrome on Wednesday, October 19.
Many of the riders have been training in the 'Roses Café Wednesday Night Under Lights' throughout winter and some of that hard work clearly paid off.
Some excellent racing in the 20km A Grade event with Cameron Roberts taking out first place with some impressive racing from young James Quade who finished second and U15 Australian Champion, Elsie Apps who finished third.
The B Grade 12km event resulted in Ted Goad finishing first followed by Pete Thorne and Mark Stutchbury.
Next Wednesday, October 26, club racing is back at Seiffert Oval. Sign on at 6pm with racing commencing at 6.30pm. New riders are welcome.
For anyone who has not raced before or who hasn't held an Auscyling membership in the last three years there is a free membership option for four weeks.
If you want to try out racing or return to racing the free memberships are available on the Auscycling web site at www.auscycling.org.au/membership/other/free-trial Why not dust off the old Malvern Star and come and give cycling a try.
Results
A Grade (20 kms)
B Grade (12kms)
