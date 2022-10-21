Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Cycle Club's summer season begins

Updated October 22 2022 - 5:30am, first published October 21 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cycling summer season in Goulburn is underway. Picture from Shutterstock.

The opening round of the Goulburn Cycle Club's summer season was held at the Seiffert Oval velodrome on Wednesday, October 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.