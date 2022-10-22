It was a great Saturday, October 23 for history buffs in town.
The National Trust of Australia hosted an event called 'The Fabric of History' which involved a guided tour of historic costumes in Goulburn at three different venues.
They were the Garroorigang Historic Home, St Saviour's Cathedral and Riversdale Homestead.
Beginning at Garroorigang, about 25 people enjoyed a tour of the house which included exhibitions on pieces of clothing from the late 19th century and early 20th century.
There were rare christening and childrens clothes, a 1890's lady's hacking jacket and gilet, wedding and ball gowns, day dresses and under garments.
Related artefacts were also on display including an 1875 original sewing machine, ladies sewing box and gents travelling case.
Attendees then went to St Saviour's Cathedral to see skillfully made and highly decorative bishop vestments on display among the other historic textiles and tapestries in the Cathedral designed by Edmund Blacket in 1884.
The tour guide John Mculloch spoke about the history behind some of the features of the church.
The final venue was the Riversdale Homestead which was the home of the NSW Surveyor-General Edward Twynam until 1967.
Guide Nicole Taylor showed people the garments worn by the Twynan family, including a recently restored and rare white dress dating to the 1850's and other garments from rural life.
She spoke about the Australian Dress Register, costume restoration process and the care, storage and display of historic costumes.
Riversdale will open its doors free to the public on Sunday, November 6 when a free garden party takes place from 10am to 2pm.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
