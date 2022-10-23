It was the perfect race for Mellcat Big Boy.
He was in the leading pack from the get go and went on to win the Goulburn Cup final comfortably at the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Track on Friday, October 21.
Co-owner Cath Mellon was in tears of joy following the race and said the result meant a lot to her as her best previous result was third in the same race in 2017.
"It's very exciting because it's the first time we've won a group race," Mellon said.
Mellon, who knew her greyhound would get job the done when he took the lead in the final turn of the 440m race, said winning the heat the previous week put Mellcat in a brilliant position.
"From when he won his heat last week, I was very confident he would get the job done," she said
Mellcat's trainer, co-owner and Cath's husband John said he couldn't have asked a better dog to train.
"He's been a brilliant dog from day one," he said.
"This dog will be the perfect pet when he finishes racing.
"He does nothing wrong."
Yuko Girl was runner up and Father Rick finished third while the pre-race favourite Aston Barak finished last.
The couple from Wingello are now $40,000 richer following the triumph and plan to spend it on a holiday.
Earlier that day, the final of the Goulburn Fireball also took place and, unlike the Cup, there was no upset.
The favourite in Apollo Speed, which races at the Goulburn track very frequently, was made to work for it though.
He took the lead at the start and coughed it up to the runners up in Slingshot Rusty at the bend before snatching it back right at the end.
Apollo was injured in the heats of the Fireball last year and came back from surgery to win, making this victory more impressive.
Owner David Worthy was understandably ecstatic with the result and explained why he loved racing in Goulburn.
"This is one of the safest tracks in NSW and that's why Apollo races here a lot," Worthy said.
"I don't mind losing my money, but I don't like losing my dogs.
"I race here because I get to take my dogs home afterwards."
Worthy's other greyhound in the 350m race, Special Star, finished in third.
