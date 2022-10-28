Young and upcoming martial artist Hudson Wood is this week's young sports star of the week.
The Goulburn Martial Arts Academy (GMAA) student, who does taekwondo, loves having side control on the mat, but is wanting to improve on his submissions and submission passes.
GMAA director Craig Harmer said the 11-year-old's best assess was his resilience and strength.
"He is working hard on his resilience because that's what champions do," Harmer said.
"They overcome".
Hudson, who idolises the Gracie Brothers, fondly remembers his win over opponent Reece at the ACT Taekwondo Championships back in October of 2019 because they were teammates and he had never beaten Reece.
"He was extremely anxious and nervous about facing a team mate and someone he had never beaten before," Harmer said.
Hudson's favourite saying is "not the past, not the future, life is now," said by Rickson Gracie.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
