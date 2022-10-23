Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Southern Tablelands Veterinary Hospital welcomes Goulburn community to first pet expo

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:50am, first published October 23 2022 - 11:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amelia with her puppy Fonzi who won smallest and cutest pet. Picture by Sophie Bennett

The Goulburn community had a chance to peek behind the scenes of the Southern Tablelands Veterinary Hospital at its pet expo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.