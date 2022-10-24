A Salvation Army residential subdivision will finally go ahead after two years of council debates.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council approved the Salvation Army's development application to build 33 residential lots at 10 Combermere Street in December, 2020.
However, negotiations over a planning agreement surrounding use of part of the nearby Lisgar Street reserve for stormwater management have been ongoing for several years.
Though the council approved the planning agreement's terms at its October 18 meeting, not all councillors were satisfied with the final arrangements.
Councillors Jason Shepherd and Andy Wood along with Mayor Peter Walker voted against the motion.
Cr Steve Ruddell declared an interest in the matter and left the room for the entirety of the council discussion. His parents own property near the subdivision.
Under the terms of the voluntary planning agreement, which was exhibited for 28 days, the Salvation Army (SA) will pay $90,000 as compensation for use of the land within the reserve.
SA will also pay $27,600 annually to the council for maintenance of the stormwater management facility over 30 years, as well as $11,820 each year as a renewal cost for the infrastructure.
A concrete footpath connecting Lisgar Street with the existing footpath within Ardgowan park is also to be built, along with two pram ramps and 10 trees planted as in-kind works.
Cr Andy Wood said $90,000 was not enough for the land, believing the value had increased in the two years since the planning agreement had been drafted.
"Now the public will have to shoulder the cost of this," he said.
Mayor Peter Walker also said he believed the council was underselling the contribution the Salvation Army needed to make to the community as a whole.
"This could fast become a destructive area if it is not maintained... [especially if] we haven't kicked the tin to get enough money to do it," he said.
"Aside from access issues, I just question whether we're opening up a can of worms."
The residential subdivision previously sparked community outrage over a planned access road on to the 'narrow' Hollis Avenue, via a cul-de-sac.
A petition signed by concerned citizens was again submitted in response to the exhibition of the planning agreement.
However, the Hollis Avenue access has already been approved by the council and a call for a redesign with access via Hovell Street was rejected as 'problematic'.
During the most recent council meeting, environment and planning director Scott Martin said the only way the council could walk away from the agreement would be to prove the consent invalid.
"Council will struggle to walk away from this," he said.
Despite his opposition, Cr Jason Shepherd said it appeared the council would have to accept the arrangements.
"It is unfortunate that land values and interest rates have changed since then but looking back through the consent this is how it has been structured," he said.
Mr Martin said an updated planning agreement policy had been introduced since the Salvation Army agreement was drafted, and would improve outcomes over the next 20 to 30 years.
"[We have a] much more robust mechanism moving forward," he said.
Cr Bob Kirk said the outcome of the planning agreement was "fair and reasonable," arguing nobody had made any recommendations as to "what the alternative would be and what the process would be if there was an alternative."
Cr Andrew Banfield saw the development as an opportunity to improve an area of land that had been neglected since he was a child.
"It was a cesspit then and it's a cesspit now," he said.
Cr Michael Prevedello emphasised the council's reputation was also on the line.
"We made a deal two years ago and I think we should stick to that deal," he said.
Unable to accept the terms of the agreement, Cr Wood responded: "I have a fear we have a reputation of going easy on developers."
The council agreed to enter into discussions about the stormwater detention basin at the reserve in June, 2020, following a Salvation Army request to locate it there.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
