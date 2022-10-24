Diverse Narratives set for open at Gallery on Track

Daphne Gooley's paintings and prints will be on display along with Anita Turner's sculptural knitted jewellery for one final week.
Both sets of works will be on display at Gallery on Track from October 26 until October 30 from 10am to 4pm.
"It has been very well received and definitely worth a look" a spokeswoman said.
The gallery is also preparing for the next showing, which will be a display of Ann Rogan's works, dubbed 'Diverse Narratives'.
opening on November 5 at 2pm at Gallery on Track.
"Join us for a drink or cuppa and some nibbles and meet some of the creative crew of your Gallery on Track," the spokeswoman said.
