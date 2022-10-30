Three Goulburn rugby legends now have a hill named after them at Rugby Park.
They were announced as the Terry Tilden, John Osmond and Valentine Riley hills during the Goulburn Rugby Club's 150th anniversary celebrations on Saturday, October 22.
Tilden, whose hill is directly in front of the clubhouse, is a club life member who started as a player when the club rebooted in 1957.
He played and coached at a high level for a number of years and can still be found on the sidelines supporting all the Goulburn teams.
READ ALSO:
Osmond, who is also a life member, was the club president in the '70s and his hill is situated alongside Klem Oval across from Addison Street.
Riley, whose hill is between the western end of Klem Oval and the scoreboard on Poidevin Oval, was the founder of the club.
Besides the naming of the hills, the day also included four fun matches of rugby played in good spirits during the day before ending with the anniversary ball at Veolia Arena.
The first match, where Goulburn u12s beat Crookwell u12s 19-17, was followed by the golden-oldies match.
The other games saw the Dirty Reds thrash the Bungendore Mudchicks and the Invitational XV edge out the President's XV 15-14.
During the ball, Mikael Webber, Boyd Newby and Rick Buckley (deceased) were inducted as life members.
Goulburn Rugby Club president Jackson Reardon said the club was really proud to host the anniversary.
"It was a great day of rugby and lots of people came back from right across the country to take part in the anniversary," Reardon said.
"There were many chances to share stories and tall tales over a beer or wine, with some actual rugby thrown in as well for good measure.
"Over 300 attended the dinner which was mainly about having fun.
"There was great feedback from everyone."
Former Wallaby Simon Poidevin was in attendance and explained what made the club so special.
"It was an awesome weekend for a club with incredible achievements," Poidevin said.
"I only played one year in 1977 and it retains a significant part of my rugby DNA."
"It's a hard working and progressive club that has some of the best facilities in regional Australia for rugby union."
The Goulburn Rugby Club is the first country rugby club to be founded in Australia.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.