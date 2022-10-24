Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn's Brad Hewitt ready for challenge in upcoming Menangle meeting

By Mark Croatto
Updated October 25 2022 - 1:15am, first published October 24 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captains Knock at the presentation following his win on Saturday, October 15. Picture by Club Menangle.

The Hewitt stable is set for a big weekend with the Group One finals of the NSW Breeders Challenge Series highlighting Saturday night's (October 29) Menangle meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.