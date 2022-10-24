The Hewitt stable is set for a big weekend with the Group One finals of the NSW Breeders Challenge Series highlighting Saturday night's (October 29) Menangle meeting.
Qualifying Captains Knock owned by the Triple Play Syndicate, and the Michael McGeechan bred and owned Mick Danger, Brad Hewitt looks to have a strong hand in the $150,000 two-year-old Colts and Geldings final.
Contesting semi-finals on October 15, Captains Knock won a rough run second semi as an odds-on favourite in a smart 1:53.1 mile.
Mick Danger was a courageous fourth after sitting outside the leader and holding on in a brutal 54.4 second half behind Better Be The Best who won semi-final 1 in a fast 1:52.6 mile.
