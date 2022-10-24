Relay for life close to my heart: Mayoral column

Goulburn Relay For Life
As many of you would know, Relay For Life is a cause close to my heart. The relay is a fun and very moving experience that raises vital funds for the Cancer Council's research, prevention and support services. This year the relay will be held at the Cookbundoon Sporting Complex.
The Opening Ceremony will start at 9.30am on Saturday 29 October.
The Candlelight Ceremony will start at 7pm on Saturday 29 October.
With the Closing Ceremony at 9.30am on Sunday 30 October.
I wish all participants all the best and thank them for their contributions to such a worthy cause.
Holcim Mayoral Charity Golf Day
I will be hosting the Holcim Mayoral Charity Golf Day on Friday 25 November 2022, at the Goulburn Golf Club.
Now in its 14th year, the Holcim Mayoral Charity Golf Day raises money for local not-for-profit charities. The event also provides an opportunity for improving the relationship between the Council and the community.
The aim of the Holcim Mayoral Charity Golf Day is to raise money for local charities. The Beneficiaries for this year's event have been selected by an Expressions of Interest process, they are as follows:
With the raffle hosted by Peanuts Wellbeing Sanctuary Inc.
Opportunities for Sponsorship
For the Holcim Mayoral Charity Golf Day to be a success, the support of the local business community is vital. Council is seeking support from local businesses who would like to provide sponsorship to the event. The nature of the sponsorship sought is in-kind or financial assistance towards the event. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Tracey Norberg on 4823 4510 or email tracey.norberg@goulburn.nsw.gov.au to obtain a sponsorship form or further information.
Team Registration
Registration for teams of 4 players is now open, with the cost being $40 per player which includes green fees, lunch and drink vouchers. Please contact Tracey Norberg on 4823 4510 or email tracey.norberg@goulburn.nsw.gov.au for a team registration form or further information.
GPAC Update
With Christmas sneaking up on us quickly I thought it would be a brilliant time to remind you all, or let you know if you didn't already, that The Goulburn Performing Art Centre (GPAC) has gift vouchers available.
Vouchers are available by calling the Box Office on 4823 4999, or call in to see the friendly team from Tuesday to Friday between 10am - 3pm.
There is always plenty of brilliant shows booked in at the GPAC and they can sell out quickly so if you see something of interest it is a good idea to get your tickets as soon as you can.
