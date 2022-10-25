Goulburn Post
Song for Peace by Eklektika raises money for the Ukraine conflict

Updated October 25 2022
Songs for Peace by Eklektika will play at the Hume Conservatorium on Saturday, October 29 at 7pm. Photo supplied.

Songs for Peace will play at the Hume Conservatorium as part of a national concert tour raising money for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

