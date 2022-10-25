Songs for Peace will play at the Hume Conservatorium as part of a national concert tour raising money for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).
Award-winning composer, Dr Judy Stubbs, began the project during the second week of the conflict in Ukraine.
"We were seeing images of terrible destruction coming across the television, and so many of us were really distressed, and felt really powerless about what was happening," Dr Stubbs said.
"The idea arose from the helplessness and sadness we were all feeling at that time, and the desire to bring some light to this distressing situation."
There are a number of points of connection between the Ukrainian crisis and the singers and musicians Dr Stubbs works with.
"A number of people in our group have had associations with that area, or have relatives living in Ukraine," Dr Stubbs said.
"We wanted to be able to transform everything that was happening through music, because the danger in these situations is that you can become overwhelmed and just do nothing."
For Dr Stubbs, music and poetry is an important way to bring light to the situation, while also raising money.
Her program features original compositions and arrangements including musical settings of Ukrainian, Russian, Polish and Palestinian poets.
"I have chosen music and poems by composers and writers who have stood for peace, sometimes at great personal cost," Dr Stubbs said.
"That was the inspiration for the concert, which celebrates the courage that so many people show in the face of great difficultly."
Dr Stubbs, who is a composer and arranger on both the national and international stage, has pulled together a narrative of work that is not solely related to the Ukraine.
"I know that some opera houses and concert halls around the world have actually banned Russian music but I think we've got enough division in our world," Dr Stubbs said.
"I felt that it was important to bring together music from the Ukraine but also from other people, who have stood for peace in other countries where things are happening."
Dr Stubbs said over 700,000 people have left Russia to avoid conscription.
"Young men, many no more than boys, are being sent to fight a senseless war and people are fleeing Russia to avoid conscription, imprisonment, or worse," she said.
"We lose sight of that, and the fact that there's so many people in Russia who have stood for peace to their peril."
Dr Stubbs said some people were surprised by her decision to set both Ukrainian and Russian poets to music.
"Of course there is focus on the devastating situation in the Ukraine but it is obvious that there is also so much suffering among the Russian people as well," Dr Stubbs said.
"Every time we cheer a tank or truck being blown up, there are children aged 15 and 16 years of age who are there."
Her concerts are performed by acclaimed vocal ensemble Eklektika with Rita Woolhouse on cello, Ann Lehmann-Kuit on guitar and Matt Bourne on percussion.
And they have already raised more than $15,000 for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).
"The response has been extraordinary and we're being welcomed with open arms and standing ovations," Dr Stubbs said.
Eklektika is also in post-production on the recent filming and recording of the concert. It will be shown in the Ukraine and in countries where there are major refugee resettlement programs.
Dr Stubbs said this illustrates Australian solidarity to the Ukraine people.
"We had a Ukrainian concert pianist who is a refugee playing with us [on Saturday].
"The Ukrainian Olympic coach for rowing was also in the audience. He was in tears at the end, it was an amazing response."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.