As the weather warms up it's a great reminder to get the kids outdoors, and perhaps to snap a photo or two while enjoying some sun.
That's what iconic gardener Costa Georgiadis is suggesting as he joins forces with Junior Landcare to encourage kids to explore what's in their own backyards.
"We're calling on all Aussie kids to get outside and explore their local environment," Costa said.
To enter the 'What's in your backyard?' photo competition, kids (via their parents, carers and educators) can submit photos to the Junior Landcare website, under one of four categories including biodiversity, food production, First Nations perspectives and waste management.
Along with their photos, kids are being asked to explain to Costa and Junior Landcare, 'why their photo is special to them'.
"Young people play a vital role in caring for our environment, which needs all the help it can get," Costa said.
"Junior Landcare gives children, no matter where they are across the country, the opportunity to understand nature, connect with it and take action to protect the world around them.
"With Junior Landcare, we are educating the next generation of 'landcarers' and this starts with parents, carers and educators encouraging simple moments outdoors."
Nine cameras will be up for grabs along with book hampers and other great prizes. One school or youth group will also win a visit from Costa to check out their environmental projects.
Heather West from the FROGS Landcare group encouraged kids to also head over and explore the Goulburn Wetlands.
Ms West said the group gave tours each Wednesday and recommended schools organise a trip for their students, encouraging younger people to get involved with volunteering.
"Most of [our volunteers] are over 60 and many are now tipping into their 70s and 80s, but it is really nice that everyone who comes through the wetlands compliments us on the work that is done and how it has evolved," she said.
FROGS runs working bees on the second Saturday of each month and offers plenty of ways for kids and their parents to learn about landcare.
The 'What's in your backyard' campaign closes on Monday, October 31. Find out more at www.juniorlandcare.org.au/WIYBY
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
