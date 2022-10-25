Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Costa Georgiadis and Junior Landcare encourage kids to get outdoors with 'What's in your backyard?' photo competition

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:09am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Costa Georgiadis is the host of Gardening Australia and has partnered with Junior Landcare. Picture supplied

As the weather warms up it's a great reminder to get the kids outdoors, and perhaps to snap a photo or two while enjoying some sun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.