Goulburn-based earthmoving and bulk haulage operator Andy Divall goes above and beyond to promote truck driving as a career.
His outstanding contribution to the Australian road freight industry was recognised at the 2022 National Road Transport Association conference.
Mr Divall, who won the prestigious Ted Pickering Memorial Award, said his commitment and advocacy was born of necessity.
"Anyone can buy a truck but it takes a lot of work to get people to drive them," he said.
"I spend a lot of time trying to spark anyone that shows an interest [because] it's the only way to fulfill our freight tasks. We need to keep training people."
Mr Divall takes great pride in his role as mentor to children and young people.
"I love to teach and watch young kids mature," he said.
"I enjoy seeing them work their way up, to the role of provisional truck driver."
His is a guiding hand for those entering the industry.
"Sometimes the work we do today we reap in years to come," Mr Divall said.
Divall's Earthmoving holds open days where people can get a feel for trucks and earthmoving machinery.
Mr Divall also speaks at schools and conducts a Women Behind the Wheel program.
"Andy has been an outstanding advocate for the transport industry and an active promoter of truck driving as a career," NatRoad chairman Paul Fellows said.
"He also sits on the Convoy for Kids committee, raising money to support children with special needs in our community."
Mr Divall said it was important that anyone interested in truck driving had the opportunity to learn.
"We built a vehicle simulator, which is great because it gives people a little taste," he said.
Mr Divall said the trucking industry was great for women, seeking flexible hours or a career change.
"It's great for women," he said.
"We've got employees who work flexible hours and job share a truck, which works really well."
Mr Divall and his brother Michael started their operation in 1989 with one truck, affectionately called The Gravel Sniffer.
"My dad was my mentor," Mr Divall said. "But lots of kids don't have great mentors.
"Teaching children and young adults is something that employees have to take on."
Today, Divall's employs more than 350 people in transport, civil construction and retail.
"I tell people you get to go many places, and see many things," Mr Divall said. "You also get to meet many people.
"And it's financially rewarding too, because you get paid to look out the window all day."
The Ted Pickering Memorial Award is awarded each year to an individual for their outstanding contribution to the Australian road transport industry.
"The need for truck drivers is never going to go away," Mr Divall said.
"I'm pretty proud."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
