All children have the right to have their basic needs met, including food, clothing and a safe place to live.
That was the message when over 100 children gathered to celebrate Children's Week at Queanbeyan on Tuesday, October 25.
Schools as Community Centre's Paola Méndez said Children's Week was an annual event celebrated around Australia.
"It's been running in Australia since 1996," Ms Mendez said.
"Every year there is a theme around children's rights. This year was article 27, which is you have the right to food, clothing and a safe place to live and to have your basic needs met."
Ms Mendez was happy with the turnout for the first Queanbeyan Children's Week event since the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said it was a networking opportunity for organisations that support children in Queanbeyan.
"The celebration was organised and implemented for a number of local agencies which work with families and children in Queanbeyan," Ms Mendez said.
"The celebration went well and about 120 children attended with their parents."
A number of stations were set up at Axis Youth Centre to represent the article 27 theme.
"Everyone was invited to join and we were able to run the event offering different activities to the children and families," Ms Mendez said.
Activities included an Aboriginal story time, a healthy munch workshop and an obstacle course.
"We also had activities like yoga, loose parts and a construction station," Ms Mendez said.
"There was a quiet space for mums and bubs, kite making and colouring, nature play, music and learning about the Queanbeyan River."
Children's Week runs to Sunday, October 30.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
