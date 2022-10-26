Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Report recommends closure of Goulburn Correction Centre's maximum security wing

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated October 26 2022 - 3:33am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The maximum security wing of the Goulburn Correctional Centre has been deemed "inadequate" by Corrections Commissioner Kevin Corcoran.

The maximum security wing at the heart of the Goulburn Correctional Centre has been dubbed "inadequate" by Corrections Commissioner Kevin Corcoran.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.