Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Divall's Earthmoving and Bulk Haulage employee Jamie-Lee Hayes wins NatRoad award

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 NatRoad award winner Jamie-Lee Hayes. Photo supplied.

The 2022 NatRoad award for excellence in operational support has been awarded to senior logistics officer Jamie-Lee Hayes at Divall's Earthmoving and Bulk Haulage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.