The 2022 NatRoad award for excellence in operational support has been awarded to senior logistics officer Jamie-Lee Hayes at Divall's Earthmoving and Bulk Haulage.
The National Trucking Industry-sponsored award recognises individuals with a demonstrated commitment to the road transport industry and outstanding customer service.
Ms Hayes, has worked at Divall's in Goulburn since March, 2017.
She said: "Every day is different."
"I can be doing anything to do with things to do with the drivers one day and then accounts the next and then the next day you're doing all the registrations."
Of her job, Ms Hayes said she enjoyed working with a large team.
"It is very social and it's good to have that interaction with all the drivers," she said.
This is the first time Ms Hayes has won an award.
"It was very nice to be recognised for the hard work you do," she said.
"It's really good to know that they recognise someone like me who is behind the scenes and it's nice that they recognise the people in the background."
Ms Hayes knew of the company but had not considered working for Divall's until she was approached by Andy and Jody Divall at a hospital fundraiser.
"I was actually volunteering and Andy and Jody saw potential in me," Ms Hayes said.
"Jody called me the week after to see if I wanted a job. I am so thankful to them for seeing the potential in me and for considering me for the award."
NatRoad chairman Paul Fellows said Ms Hayes was known for her can-do attitude, commitment to continued learning and personal desire to achieve a high level.
"Jamie-Lee's commitment to her role has seen her flourish in her pursuits," he said.
"She's an inspiration to others and demonstrates the integral role operations staff play in our businesses."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
