Organisations in the Goulburn electorate can now apply for funding to support local community projects under the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman said the $12.5 million annual program supports new or upgraded facilities across sport and recreation, arts and culture, disaster readiness and community infrastructure.
"This is a great chance for local organisations to seek funding for a project to provide long-term tangible benefits to the community," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"The current round of funding will prioritise projects in flood-affected communities, supporting ongoing efforts to rebuild and repair damaged community infrastructure.
"With floods and storms taking a huge toll on many regions across NSW, it's great that Infrastructure Grants can be used to help impacted communities get back on their feet."
Mrs Tuckerman said a disaster category was not a new addition with drought and bushfire affected communities given priority in previous funding.
She said Infrastructure Grants can fund construction, alteration, renovation, completion and fit-out of buildings and community infrastructure.
"Types of projects funded include new or upgraded sports grounds, museums, theatres, homeless shelters and evacuation centres," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"These projects are all about creating resilient, healthy and connected communities, promoting participation in sport, recreation and arts, and boosting social inclusion and disaster resilience."
More than 500 projects worth $85million have been funded under the program since 2015.
Funding under the program is made possible by the Clubgrants Category 3 program, which re-invests profits from registered clubs' gaming machines into community projects.
The current round of funding closes on Monday, October 31.
For more details visit www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/responsible-gambling-grants
