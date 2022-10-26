Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Facility grants open for Goulburn Mulwaree organisations

Updated October 26 2022 - 2:12am, first published 1:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Repairs, rebuilds and refurbishment of flood-impacted community infrastructure will take priority in the NSW Government's current round of Infrastructure grants.

Organisations in the Goulburn electorate can now apply for funding to support local community projects under the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.