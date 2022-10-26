Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Goulburn police respond to reports of brawl in Apex Park

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:22am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police converged on a Goulburn park on Tuesday afternoon, following reports of a brawl.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.