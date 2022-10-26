Police converged on a Goulburn park on Tuesday afternoon, following reports of a brawl.
Four general duties cars and Police Rescue were called to Apex Park in Bourke Street at about 4.30pm.
Police said officers were responding to reports of a brawl involving youth. No one was injured.
At one stage, four youths were sitting on the ground, watched by police, while other officers searched bushes at the park's rear.
A spokesperson said a 16-year-old boy would be referred for a police caution under the Young Offenders Act for the alleged possession of a knife in a public place, as well as offensive conduct.
Meanwhile, Police Rescue was also called to Run-O-Waters estate on Wednesday afternoon. A 30-metre crane which was being used at a construction site in Bonnett Drive toppled over due to the wet ground. No one was trapped or injured.
SafeWork NSW was advised.
