It's Goulburn Cup Day on Sunday, October 30, with the Goulburn District Race Club set to roll out a blue-ribbon day of racing.
The Tablelands club has a lucrative eight race program with more than $460 000 in prizemoney on offer across eight races to compliment a great day out.
The feature is the Goulburn Cup which now carries a double incentive for those trying to win the race.
Apart from being a standout $200 000 target race, the 1400m contest is also first cab off the rank for horses chasing eligibility status in the 'Big Dance' next year.
The Big Dance is a two million-dollar race now held at Royal Randwick on the first Tuesday in November.
"It is a new initiative of Racing NSW that offers winners of targeted country cup races like ours the opportunity to secure a place in the $2m contest," Goulburn Race Club CEO Robyn Fife said.
"The Goulburn Cup is the first opportunity across NSW for horses and their connections to secure a birth in the 2023 Big Dance.
"That link further strengthens the interest and appeal of our cup here in Goulburn and should ensure we attract a quality field of gallopers from across NSW."
Ms Fife also said you don't need to be a horse owner to enjoy Goulburn Cup day.
"We have live music on the day thanks to our popular Sundays Sounds Live on the Lawn event," she said.
"The keenly contested Beks Bloomz Fashions on The Field will offers some great opportunities to dress and impress as well.
"There are hospitality and catering packages available to suit the budget of any racegoer including pre-orders or food truck fare on the day."
Gates open at midday and tickets are available through the club or at https://www.eventbrite.com.au.
