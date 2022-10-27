Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

NSW Government releases $50M for pothole road repairs

Updated October 27 2022 - 3:27am, first published 3:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pothole on Garroorigang Road, just off Braidwood Road, leading into Goulburn. Picture by Louise Thrower.

The NSW Government will invest $50 million to help regional and rural councils fix the increasing number of potholes brought on by this year's extreme wet weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.