The NSW Government will invest $50 million to help regional and rural councils fix the increasing number of potholes brought on by this year's extreme wet weather.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman said under the new Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair round, Ccouncils can apply for funding to help them address their highest priority pothole repairs.
"It is hard to drive anywhere on our road network without dodging potholes as a result of the wet weather we have experienced this year," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"Our Government has heard the calls for help loud and clear and fixing the hundreds of potholes caused by recent heavy rains and flooding is a priority.
"This additional support will help ease the pressure local councils are facing and boost the resources they can draw upon to repair their most damaged roads to improve safety and reduce wear and tear on vehicles."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said NSW has had more than its fair share of natural disasters and extreme weather and that more than 135,000 potholes have been repaired on State roads in regional NSW since February.
He said there were still plenty of potholes that needed attention - particularly on council-managed roads.
He said the current round of funding would be used to help "repair potholes on the roads regional communities use every day".
"This funding is available to help every regional council across the state to carry out emergency repairs and would fix roughly more than 420,000 potholes on their roads," Mr Farraway said.
Funding under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair round is available to 95 regional councils and authorities to help repair potholes on regional and local roads.
Work must be completed within 12 months from January 1, 2023.
Applications opened on Tuesday and close on Tuesday, November 8. Funding recipients will be announced in November.
